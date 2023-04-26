Ricky Stuart has lashed a "flawed" NRL contracting system as the Canberra Raiders coach opens up on losing Jack Wighton - the game's hottest free agent - to South Sydney.
The Raiders coach issued an impassioned statement to Canberra fans after Wighton knocked back a $4.4 million offer and instead took a cutprice deal to join the Rabbitohs in pursuit of a premiership.
Wighton also knocked back an offer in the vicinity of $1 million per season from Wayne Bennett's Dolphins to link with the Rabbitohs, where he is likely to play centre on a contract worth about $800,000 per year.
The figure has raised plenty of eyebrows in the capital with the Raiders demanding an NRL investigation into a contract club officials fear may be laced with third party deals.
The Raiders stood by Wighton during a period of off-field troubles but are now coming to grips with the idea the 30-year-old, who has won Dally M and Clive Churchill medals during his stint with Canberra, will pack his bags because thinks he is more likely to win a premiership elsewhere.
Stuart believes "the current contracting system where players can sign well out from the end of their current contract" needs to be assessed by the NRL, adamant it is not fair on fans or the remainder of the playing group when players are signing deals to move to rival clubs months in advance.
Wighton's looming move to South Sydney has already sparked debate among fans about his commitment to Canberra's premiership ambitions this year, but Stuart has named him at five-eighth to face the Dolphins in Wagga Wagga on Saturday.
"I want to reassure you all that the club did everything possible to keep Jack at the Raiders and we wanted nothing more than to see him reach 300 games and become a one-club player," Stuart said.
"I want to let our loyal members and fans know that I bleed green as much as you do, and as much as it hurts today, our future is still ahead of us, and we will continue on the path we best see fit to give this club the success it deserves.
"As a club, we believe the current contracting system where players can sign well out from the end of their current contract is flawed. It is not fair to you who I see as our major stakeholders, the club, and as importantly the players. I know it would have been hard for you, our Raiders fans, because I know what the feeling was like for me, to see an image of Jack in a Souths jersey (digitally altered) on the back page of a Sydney paper today.
"What we can do, is to assure you that the club will continue to invest in our successful development and pathways systems and continue to give players the opportunity to represent you and our great club, like so many have done over the last 40-plus years.
"I personally won't rest in my drive to make this club successful for you. Rest assured the current season is still our number one focus and priority."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
