Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has declared the franchise won't get caught up in Rugby Australia's pursuit of NRL players.
Officials are instead focused on retaining a number of off-contract stars for the 2024 Super Rugby season.
The Brumbies announced the retention of a further seven players earlier this month, with 31 members of the squad returning next year. There remains, however, a number of senior players who are yet to agree to terms on new contracts, including Wallabies Tom Wright, Nic White, James Slipper and Cadeyrn Neville.
Complicating factors for the Brumbies is the fact negotiations are happening between the players and Rugby Australia. The franchise is keen to retain the players, however the decision could be taken out of their hands.
It's understood the trio have been offered extensions, however Rugby Australia's finances are stretched and is unable to compete with cashed up overseas rivals on financial terms.
There are genuine fears White in particular could be squeezed out despite his desire to push on to the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour.
The Brumbies have a ready-made replacement in Ryan Lonergan but the preference is to retain both players.
With contract discussions ongoing, Larkham said he hopes White remains in Canberra next season.
"There's a couple of guys that have contract negotiations ongoing with Rugby Australia," Larkham said. "While we're part of it, it's really up to Rugby Australia and the individual to make that deal happen."
The battle to retain White and Slipper comes as Rugby Australia and the NRL engage in a fierce fight to recruit cross-code stars.
Roosters young gun Joseph Sua'ali'i recently signed a deal with Rugby Australia worth $1.6 million a year and chairman Hamish McLennan has spoken repeatedly about a hit list of rugby league players to target including Nathan Cleary and Payne Haas.
The 15-player code was dealt a blow on Tuesday when it was announced hulking forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona had spurned rugby offers to re-sign with the Melbourne Storm.
Questions have been raised over McLennan's desire to raid rugby league rather than develop players from within. Many have pointed to the millions squandered by Rugby Australia following the 2003 World Cup, a period in which significant sums of cash were used to lure NRL players across.
The chairman is using the upcoming Lions series and a home World Cup in 2027 to trumpet a war chest used to recruit big name rugby league players.
The move, however, has left many wondering why that money can't be used to retain senior Wallabies such as White and Slipper.
Larkham refused to be drawn into the debate and remains focused on retaining players rather than searching for external recruits.
"It's not for me to say what Rugby Australia's policy is around rugby league players," he said. "We've got a list of players that we've wanted to get signed for a while now.
"Going back pretty much six months we've been going through our list making sure we're getting the guys we want. There's obviously a couple of guys that still haven't signed that we want to sign and we're doing everything we can to try and help them sign on the dotted line."
The contract negotiations come as the Brumbies prepare for Friday night's showdown with the Hurricanes in Wellington.
Larkham has named a near-full strength side for the crucial clash, with Len Ikitau and Pete Samu the only big names unavailable.
Charlie Cale will start at No.8 with Tamati Tue and Ollie Sapsford to combine in the centres. Billy Pollard is set to wear the No.2 jumper for the first time this year and Corey Toole will make his return from injury on the wing.
1. James Slipper, 2. Billy Pollard, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Nick Frost, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini,7. Rory Scott, 8. Charlie Cale, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Corey Toole, 12. Tamati Tua, 13. Ollie Sapsford, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright. REPLACEMENTS 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Fred Kaihea, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Darcy Swain, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Jack Debreczeni, 23. Ben O'Donnell.
