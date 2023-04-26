The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Breaking down the NRL's salary cap as Jack Wighton prepares to leave Canberra Raiders for Rabbitohs

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
April 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders star Jack Wighton is joining South Sydney. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Raiders star Jack Wighton is joining South Sydney. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

So, you're wondering how South Sydney can slash $300,000 on the figure Jack Wighton could command elsewhere and still win the race to his signature?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.