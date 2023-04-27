Long-awaited growth of the Australian botanic gardens is seemingly imminent following a federal funding promise expected to see establishment of a new national seed bank.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek announced a $262.3 million investment in national parks as part of the upcoming budget, which will include an undisclosed amount for the Australian National Botanic Gardens.
The Canberra Times understands the boost will allow the gardens to replace the aged seed bank with a state-of-the art facility, part of a plan to safeguard Australia's unique flora into the future.
Funding is also expected to allow for the operation and management of the Ian Potter Conservatory, a new national attraction the botanic gardens laid out plans for in its 2015-2035 Master Plan.
Money for general uptake and maintenance of its collection of more than 77,000 plants is also part of the wishlist, alongside bigger ticket items not expected to receive an additional boost, including a new visitor centre and cafe.
It's vital that we conserve our precious native plants.- Tanya Plibersek
Ms Plibersek said roads and handrails are falling apart at the gardens and staff are working in 1960s-era buildings, after a decade of neglect from the Coalition.
"It's vital that we conserve our precious native plants and ecosystems for generations to come," she said.
"It's also important we give the valued staff of the botanic gardens the facilities they need and deserve to do their critical work."
The seed bank received a $7.2 million investment under the Morrison government, which fell short of what was needed to get the facility of the ground.
Ms Plibersek said the investment will ensure the Australian National Botanic Gardens can undertake its crucial work and give visitors a fantastic experience.
"Our investment will allow horticultural staff to move out of their existing 1960s-era facilities, and work alongside seed scientists in a new research precinct," she said.
"It will also create jobs at ANBG [Australian National Botanic Gardens] including experts to manage the rare tropical plants in the new Ian Potter National Conservatory."
The federal investment will address infrastructure needs at a number of other treasured Australian landmarks, including updating unsafe equipment, fixing inadequate signage, providing essential ranger housing, and refurbishing rundown facilities like the Kakadu Aboriginal Cultural Centre.
The Commonwealth's national parks include Booderee National Park and the World Heritage-listed Kakadu and Uluu-Kata Tjua National Parks and a network of 60 marine parks.
"These natural treasures should be a source of national pride, but instead they are falling apart," Ms Plibersek said.
"This is another example of addressing the legacy of cruel neglect left by the previous government."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
