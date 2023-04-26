A motorcyclist has lost his licence after riding his red Ducati at twice the legal speed limit on Anzac Day, ACT police say.
The 52-year-old Chifley man was recorded travelling 129 kmh in a 60kmh zone at Uriarra Road in Denman Prospect about 12.15pm.
The registered owner of the motorbike was issued with a traffic infringement notice for speeding, police said.
"The offence carries a penalty of $1841 and 12 demerit points which will result in the loss of his licence," police said.
The incident follows the arrest of 16-year-old Tuggeranong boy who police said was caught hooning in an unregistered car on Saturday.
