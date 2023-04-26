The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Motorcyclist speeding at 129kmh in 60kmh zone on Anzac Day: ACT police

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated April 26 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A motorcyclist has lost his licence after riding his red Ducati at twice the legal speed limit on Anzac Day, ACT police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.