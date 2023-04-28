The pain - and joy - of a lifetime of holding out hope for closure

It was with mixed emotions that I read your Anzac Day article "A brother thought lost yet finally found" featuring Les Drew (April 25, p5).
My maternal grandfather never came back from the Russian front, leaving his family wondering what became of him. My grandmother went to her grave always hoping that one day he would walk in the front door. The year was 1945; my mother was 16 at the time. Soviet forces had crossed the Oder and Vistula rivers in a massive assault early in January, and communication was near impossible.
In 2017 his oldest son received a letter from the German war graves commission that 28 bodies had been found in an unmarked grave in southern Poland. The bodies had been exhumed and reburied in an official war cemetery near the Polish city of Wroclaw. One body had been positively identified as my grandfather. Amazingly all five of his children were still alive to hear the news.
The following year I made a pilgrimage to Poland with my mother, brother and sister to the cemetery where my mother finally found closure, after 73 years.
It doesn't matter which side they fought for - the pain of a family member lost without a trace is the same. My thoughts are with Les Drew.
The Greens ought to be supporting the government's Proposed Bill on the Housing Future Fund, if the government agrees to increase the $10 billion fund, as David Pocock also proposes. High rents are because of a lack of housing stock.
This 'sovereign fund' proposal by the government seems to be a smart idea. The Commonwealth's approach of an off-Budget measure means that bonds will be issued at 3-4 per cent per annum cost and the Future Fund will undoubtedly obtain its target return of 7 per cent per annum and based on past performance probably nearly 10 per cent per annum. Furthermore, bond purchasers will withdraw money from the economy and this would be deflationary.
It would be beneficial both for the supply of sorely needed housing and further deflationary to double the size of the proposed Housing Australia Future Fund and gain Greens' and Pocock's support. If bond purchasing becomes too expensive or unavailable, the RBA could purchase bonds directly and supply any makeup by Quantitative Easing; the QE money would go into the 'sovereign fund' and not be inflationary in itself. The RBA already holds a significant proportion of our national debt (some $1 trillion) in its extensive ownership of government bonds.
A government enlarged proposal ought to be promoted and passed by Parliament.
The warning from the Catholic Education Directorate that remote learning can be expected to recur during the winter is both honest and alarming. ("Schools could go remote", April 26, p1).
It can never compare with the magic of a roomful of kids with their teacher, with heads all in the same space, be it solving a maths problem, sharing a story, a song, a poem or creating a science experiment - away from the dreaded screens. Joy. Learning in isolation is not the same.
There are social, emotional and academic costs in isolated learning. There is so much more to education than "getting the answers". Please, please teachers, have your flu shots, our children need you.
Many thanks to Alastair Lawrie for his comprehensive summary (Letters, April 25) of the multiple failures of federal governments to uphold the basic human rights of LGBTIQ+ kids (and adults). I was aware of the individual issues, but to read a timeline of each decision that effectively said "you're not worthy of the same rights as me because I'm better than you" was appalling and infuriating. I hope the class of 2023 realises that all is not lost and they can influence the laws that govern them at the ballot box.
South Korea is an ally of America, and its defence policies fit closely with those of the US. It is now being asked to cut its substantial exports of computer parts to China as part of the US strategy to weaken a growing China. Is this where Australia is headed as we become more integrated into the American sphere of influence? What changes in our economic and trade policies will be expected to boost the anti-China goal?
Recent discussion about the unacceptable rise in deaths from road accidents has suggested the solution might be either tougher road rules or a permanent double demerit system. The cause of fatal accidents, if not all accident, is the driver. Let's review the process that grants driver's licences to determine whether the standards of driver competency are adequate and being uniformly applied to all candidates.
Sad news about the passing of Harry Belafonte (1927-2023). I had the pleasure of meeting with him privately during one of his Melbourne tours around 1980.
We talked politics, reflecting on the 1960s radical movement, the ongoing civil rights movement in the US, and the struggle of Aboriginal Australians (in which he was very interested).
He told me about how he and Sidney Poitier were once betrayed by the US attorney general Robert Kennedy - something that could have led to their deaths in the Deep South. He said they had met with Kennedy after accepting an invitation to speak at a meeting in one of the racist cities of the south. They wanted a guarantee of federal security, which Kennedy agreed to. He said that as their light aircraft circled the airfield in the south at night, they noticed small fires which they assumed were used to light up the airstrip. As the plane descended, it was clear that the Ku Klux Klan were waiting for them, with flame torches and a burning cross. He told me that there was none of the promised federal security at the airport, just a handful of university students who rushed him and Poitier to their cars.
He impressed me as a very charismatic, highly motivated, individual - and, of course, a wonderful singer and performer. He was taller than me (I'm 183cm) and had the darkest eyes and broadest smile - his eyes twitched from side to side rapidly. (Strange what one remembers).
I presented him with an LP of Aboriginal music. He signed a copy of the concert program for me: "Yours in the struggle for human dignity".
I was astonished - and appalled - to learn that the Albanese government is now even more secretive than the notoriously "factually economical" Morrison regime ("Government secrecy rising, think tank reports" April 26, p8). In fact, the present federal government is more than twice as likely to refuse freedom of information requests than the government it repeatedly criticised for its habitual secrecy. Such behaviour invites the inevitable question: "what does this government have to hide from those who elected it?"
In response to Jenny Hobson (Letters, April 25) it's encouraging to see governments take steps to create fuel efficiency standards for vehicles. Many Canberrans might be surprised that motor vehicles are a minor contributor to Canberra's overall air pollution.
Wood heaters are by far the biggest contributor, creating particulate pollution that impacts on our health, contributes to climate change and adds to our annual health bill. According to the National Pollution Inventory wood heaters account for 67 per cent of Canberra's air pollution while motor vehicles are responsible for less than 10 per cent.
The Health Promotion Journal of Australia has estimated that just one slow combustion wood heater adds over $8000 to the ACT's annual health bill. If a car emitted pollution on the scale of a wood heater, it would be slapped with a defect notice and hauled off the road. As the ACT Commissioner for Sustainability and the Environment has recommended, it's time to phase them out to protect our health and our environment.
David Perkins (Letters, April 24) should realise that like scientists, the authors of Genesis were also limited in their imagery to a context of time and space.
Science cannot even grapple with the extent of space. Creation is beyond human understanding, but not its conception.
The first Genesis author notes "God created man in his image" while the second author describes this unique intellect in man's ability to classify the animals, the basis of language and identity and therefore science. That science has led us to some reproductive health services that conflict with the creative image of man and woman cannot ever be resolved as a matter of the public purse.
