The pain - and joy - of a lifetime of holding out hope for closure

He told me about how he and Sidney Poitier were once betrayed by the US attorney general Robert Kennedy - something that could have led to their deaths in the Deep South. He said they had met with Kennedy after accepting an invitation to speak at a meeting in one of the racist cities of the south. They wanted a guarantee of federal security, which Kennedy agreed to. He said that as their light aircraft circled the airfield in the south at night, they noticed small fires which they assumed were used to light up the airstrip. As the plane descended, it was clear that the Ku Klux Klan were waiting for them, with flame torches and a burning cross. He told me that there was none of the promised federal security at the airport, just a handful of university students who rushed him and Poitier to their cars.