The company behind one of Canberra's most exclusive restaurants has gone into administration after its owner was jailed for using it to launder drug money.
Australian Securities and Investments Commission records show an external administrator took over J Mussillon Pty Ltd, which traded as Courgette Restaurant, on Wednesday.
Attempts to open the restaurant's website are now producing an error message.
The modern European eatery, which marketed itself as "seriously luxurious", is located on Marcus Clarke Street in Civic.
The development follows the incarceration of Courgette's owner and acclaimed chef, James Daniel Mussillon, earlier this month.
Mussillon, 51, had previously pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering, perjury, fraud, making false evidence and general dishonesty.
Justice David Mossop sentenced Mussillon to three years and 11 months in jail, requiring him to serve 12 months behind bars before the rest of the term is suspended.
Because Mussillon had already served some seven-and-a-half months on remand, he is due to be released from custody in late August.
When police arrested Mussillon and restrained more than $1 million worth of suspected criminal assets linked to the money laundering in 2021, the ACT Magistrates Court heard he employed 18 people at Courgette.
Detective Superintendent Scott Moller, of ACT Policing, revealed at the time that investigators were considering applying for a court order to restrain, or effectively freeze, the restaurant under confiscation of criminal assets legislation.
More to come.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.