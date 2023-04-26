The Albanese government is pledging $3.8 billion towards bolstering Australia's defence capabilities in the north.
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy are in Darwin on Thursday to announce funding to strengthen the country's northern bases, while also hosting an infrastructure roundtable.
The $3.8 billion in funding is being channelled from other cancelled or reprioritised defence projects.
It comes in response to priorities outlined in the Defence Strategic Review which was unveiled on Monday.
The review outlined an "imperative to urgently and comprehensively remediate this network of bases", with priority to be given to critical air bases.
It includes $2 billion over forward estimates for northern RAAF base upgrades at Learmonth, Cocos Islands, the Northern Territory, Scherger and Townsville.
Another $1 billion is being committed to improving barracks in Darwin and Townsville as well as training areas in the Northern Territory.
READ MORE:
The federal government is also setting aside $600 million for maritime improvements on the HMAS Coonwarra and Cairns and redeveloping the Harold E Holt Naval Communications Station.
There is an additional $200 million towards accelerating other projects.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.