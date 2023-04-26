The National Gallery of Australia has announced the terms of reference for an independent review into Indigenous works due to be displayed in an upcoming exhibition.
The gallery will stop promoting the Ngura Pulka - Epic Country exhibit, following allegations that non-Indigenous artists played a role in painting parts of works.
A review will assess whether the exhibit was "made under the creative control of the artists to whom they are attributed."
The review will assess "the scope and extent (if any)" of contributions made by non-Indigenous studio assistants and managers at the APY Art Centre Collective in South Australia.
The review will "determine whether the paintings can properly be described as having been made under the creative control of the persons named as the artists," the gallery said.
The artworks have been attributed to Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara artists, who live in remote South Australia.
An article by The Australian newspaper questioned the ownership of the artworks.
The APY Art Centre Collective has denied any accusations staff meddled with paintings.
The review will not assess "whether individuals who contributed to the 28 paintings were entitled to do so under relevant First Nations cultural laws," the terms of reference state.
It will be conducted by intellectual property lawyer Colin Golvan and copyright law expert Shane Simpson.
They will also be advised by University of Canberra's Pro Vice-Chancellor Indigenous Leadership Professor Maree Meredith and Kokatha and Nukunu artist Yhonnie Scarce.
Reviewers will submit a written report to Dr Mitzevich, and the chair of the gallery council, Ryan Kerry Stokes, by May 31.
A 2022 productivity commission report found that two-thirds of Indigenous artwork was fake.
However, the review would not delve into the ethics of the First Nations art market, Director of the National Gallery Dr Nick Mitzevich said.
"We understand and appreciate that many issues surrounding the broader ethics and workings of the First Nations art market have been raised," he said.
"Like other stakeholders of the First Nations art market, we are supportive of building an improved understanding of the ethical and cultural issues at play.
"These are big cultural, artistic, and economic issues, and we are happy to be part of the conversation, but the National Gallery is not an arbitral body.
"At this point, our focus is ensuring the welfare and safety of artists and seeking independent and expert assistance to assess the provenance of the 28 works on loan to the National Gallery for Ngura Pulka."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
