The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

National Gallery of Australia investigate Indigenous artwork in Ngura Pulka - Epic Country exhibit with University of Canberra Professor Maree Meredith

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
April 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artwork from Ngura Pulka display. Picture supplied
An artwork from Ngura Pulka display. Picture supplied

The National Gallery of Australia has announced the terms of reference for an independent review into Indigenous works due to be displayed in an upcoming exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.