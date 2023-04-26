Built up traffic to Tuggeranong after five car crash

A five car pile-up on Tuggeranong Parkway caused a traffic buildup.
The cars were piled up nose to tail on Wednesday afternoon near the National Arboretum in a northbound lane.
At 6.30pm traffic was banked up to Cotter Drive, police said.
There were no major injuries and by 7.30pm, Emergency Services ACT had left the scene.
More to come.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
