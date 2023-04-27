It might be an old fishing saying, but the term 'match the hatch' is still as relevant today as the first time it was coined.
It means to match your lure or fly to the natural bait the fish are feeding on.
Right now, on the far South Coast, that means using something that mimics a prawn or shrimp.
There has been a bumper run of prawns in many estuary systems this autumn, which means many fish species are homing in on anything that looks prawn-like.
Unsurprisingly, soft plastic lures that resemble shrimps and the like are proving deadly on everything from bream to mulloway.
Worked slowly and methodically - a bit like the movements of a typical prawn - these lures are being inhaled by flathead, tailor, bream, trevally, salmon and some much larger predators.
Of course, if you prefer bait fishing, you can't go past a well presented fresh prawn on light gear, fished in your favourite honey hole.
Spinning the rock ledges for salmon, bonito, tailor and kingfish is still well worth a try. There's lots of bait in close, hugging the headlands, and this is drawing pelagics within easy casting distance.
Look for fish breaking the surface or birds dive-bombing from above - that's a sure-fire sign that predatory fish are in the area.
Trout fishing in the mountains has been exceptional. At Eucumbene, trolling hard-bodied lures is producing plenty of fat rainbows and few browns.
Fly fishing and spinning the streams in the vicinity of Eucumbene and Jindabyne has been just as fruitful, with a few hefty brown trout starting to show up.
It won't be long before the run of spawning browns begins in earnest. This weekend's forecast of rain and snow flurries in the alps won't hurt anglers' chances one bit.
