The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ben Caddaye's Gone fishin' | Match the hatch on the South Coast

By Ben Caddaye
April 27 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A chunky prawn-devouring tailor lured from the Moruya River over the weekend.
A chunky prawn-devouring tailor lured from the Moruya River over the weekend.

It might be an old fishing saying, but the term 'match the hatch' is still as relevant today as the first time it was coined.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.