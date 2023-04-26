The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberrans urged to drive safely with bad road visibility warnings on Thursday morning

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated April 27 2023 - 7:05am, first published 6:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberrans are urged to take care on Thursday morning as visibility issues may make driving conditions difficult.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.