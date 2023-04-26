Canberrans are urged to take care on Thursday morning as visibility issues may make driving conditions difficult.
Fog is expected to make road conditions dangerous on Thursday morning in the capital, and the Bureau of Meteorology has urged drivers to take extra care on the roads until it lifts.
The rest of Thursday is expected to be a lovely day however, with partial clouds reaching a maximum of 22 degrees once it fully gets underway.
Thursday is likely the final day of the week with blue skies and clear weather, with a weekend expected to be very wet and cool.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
