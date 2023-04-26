A man who was arrested in WA in relation to two alleged sexual and physical assaults in Goulburn has been extradited to NSW.
Police said detectives from the NSW sex crimes squad established a strike force to investigate reports of the physical and sexual assaults of a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman in Goulburn earlier in April.
Inquiries into the alleged incidents led officers from Western Australia Police Force's rapid apprehension squad to arrest a 41-year-old man at a hotel in Fremantle on the morning of Sunday, April 23.
Police said sex crimes squad detectives travelled to WA, where they successfully applied for the man's extradition to NSW.
Detectives escorted him on a flight to Sydney, where he arrived about 6.45pm on Wednesday, April 26, police said.
He was taken to Mascot Police Station and charged with eight offences, including aggravated robbery and inflicting actual bodily harm, harming with intent to have sexual intercourse with victim, and sexually touching another person without consent.
He was also charged with choking a person intended to commit an indictable offence and stalking or intimidating, intending fear or physical harm.
The man was denied bail, and will appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday.
The 19-year-old woman was allegedly walking along Bourke Street in Goulburn when she was approached by an unknown man about 11pm on Friday, April 14.
The man allegedly grabbed the woman and threw her to the ground, before punching her in the face repeatedly until she lost consciousness. It is believed she was then sexually assaulted.
After the woman regained consciousness, a passing motorist took her to Goulburn Police Station where she made a report before being taken to hospital with facial injuries, police said.
An 18-year-old woman was allegedly walking along Blackshaw Road about 10.30pm on Wednesday, April 5, when she was approached and punched in the face by a man she didn't know.
Police said the woman was able to break free and run from the man, and was also later taken to hospital for injuries to her face.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.