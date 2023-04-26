The Canberra Times
Man, 41, extradited to NSW from WA in relation to alleged Goulburn assaults

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated April 27 2023 - 9:24am, first published 7:05am
A man who was arrested in WA in relation to two alleged sexual and physical assaults in Goulburn has been extradited to NSW.

