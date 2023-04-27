A man has been accused of sending "revenge porn" after a previous partner alleged he shared images of her without consent.
ACT Policing officers attached to the sexual assault and child abuse team searched the man's home in Forde on Wednesday and arrested him.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Magistrate James Stewart suppressed publication of the name of the defendant to protect the identity of the alleged victim.
The 46-year-old man was charged with one count of obtaining an intimate image without consent, and six counts of distributing an intimate image without consent, colloquially known as "revenge porn".
He is yet to enter pleas.
The charges relate to offences which allegedly occurred between August 1, 2022 and February 19, 2023.
The man was granted bail with conditions including restricted access to the internet.
The court ordered the man provide his mobile phone access code to police, who will check his compliance.
He is set to reappear in court at a later date.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
