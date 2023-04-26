The Canberra Times
Forde man charged after allegedly distributing intimate images without consent

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated April 27 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:11am
A Forde man has been charged with intimate image abuse after a previous partner alleged he shared images of her without her consent.

