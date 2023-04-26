A Forde man has been charged with intimate image abuse after a previous partner alleged he shared images of her without her consent.
ACT Policing officers attached to the sexual assault and child abuse team searched the man's residence in Forde on Wednesday and arrested him.
The 46-year-old man was charged with one count of obtaining an intimate image without consent, and six counts of distributing an intimate image without consent.
He will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
