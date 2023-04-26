Two roads were blocked in the Thursday Canberra commute as cars collided.
The road was closed and then cleared after an accident on Gunghalin Drive.
At a second accident, clearing the road after a two car shunt on Ellenborough Street was taking longer. Traffic was backed up, slowing down the flow on the Barton Highway, according to the police.
They were advising drivers to avoid the roads but expecting the road to be clear by noon.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning on Thursday morning for hazardous driving conditions due to low hanging fog impacting driver visibility.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
