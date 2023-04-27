Brumbies legend Pat McCabe has backed the side to snap a nine-year Wellington drought in their final chance to win in New Zealand in the regular season.
Coach Stephen Larkham has spent the past two weeks plotting a plan to upset their rivals in Friday's Super Rugby clash.
Australian sides have long struggled against New Zealand teams, winning just two of 15 trans-Tasman matches this year.
The Brumbies prevailed over the Auckland Blues in Melbourne, while the Western Force defeated the Otago Highlanders in Perth last week.
Larkham and outgoing ACT assistant Laurie Fisher were the masterminds of the team's last win in Wellington, a 29-21 victory in 2014.
McCabe was a late inclusion to the starting side and produced a man of the match performance. While much has changed since 2014, the former Wallaby is confident the squad can break the nine-year drought.
"You have to ride the ebbs and flows against the good Kiwi sides," McCabe said. "You feel like you're ahead, then you're under the pump and think you're not going to score again.
"It's one of the things the Brumbies have done well this year. There's been a handful of games where things haven't gone their way but they've always found a way to win.
"They've shown a lot of resilience in the way they play. That's what you need to do when you're playing against good sides in New Zealand."
While the Brumbies haven't won in Wellington since 2014, their recent record against the Hurricanes is pretty good. A quirk in the schedule means the side hasn't actually played in the city since 2015, a 29-9 loss.
ACT has won the last three and four of the last five, including a 35-25 victory in last year's quarter-final.
Friday's clash, however, brings additional challenges, including a two-day multi-city journey from Canberra to Wellington. Once there, players have to adapt to different weather conditions and the city's notorious wind.
On the field, the Hurricanes boast threats across the park and have lost just two matches this season.
Ardie Savea will lead the team out as brother Julian makes his 150th appearance for the franchise and Jordie Barrett and Peter Umaga-Jensen will combine in the centres.
Larkham is well aware of the challenges of playing the Hurricanes in Wellington, but is confident he has a blueprint for victory.
"This is a test," Larkham said. "We've got to make sure our preparation is as good as it can be between now and kickoff.
"If you look at our past record against them we've prepped really well going into those games and that's the reason why we've had some pretty good results. We want to make sure the work the boys do between now and the game is spot on because it's going to be a physical battle."
Friday's clash marks the second and final time the Brumbies will play in New Zealand before the regular season concludes. The first was a 35-17 loss to the Crusaders when Larkham was forced to rest the bulk of his Wallabies due to Rugby Australia's load management policy.
A win over the Hurricanes will provide a major boost in the run to the finals.
The squad has spoken of the confidence gained from last year's 38-28 victory against the Chiefs in Hamilton late in the season.
McCabe doesn't view Friday's match as a must-win, but said there is plenty on the line in Wellington.
"It's not make or break but it does do a lot for a group to go away and travel and win on the road," McCabe said. "There's something pretty special for a group in being able to go to enemy territory and come away with a win.
"The group's challenged in different ways outside the normal rhythm so to do that against a good side would give a real boost to a season that was already panning out well for the team."
1. James Slipper, 2. Billy Pollard, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Nick Frost, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Charlie Cale, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Corey Toole, 12. Tamati Tua, 13. Ollie Sapsford, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright. REPLACEMENTS 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Fred Kaihea, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Darcy Swain, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Jack Debreczeni, 23. Ben O'Donnell.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
