The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Music, Theatre, Arts
Review

Review: Tasmanian printmakers present Somewhere here at Megalo, a diverse show full of highlights

By Sasha Grishin
May 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jennifer Marshall, Squall, 2022. Picture supplied
Jennifer Marshall, Squall, 2022. Picture supplied

Nowhereprint: Somewhere here. Megalo Print Gallery, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston. Until May 13. See: megalo.org.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Music, Theatre & Arts
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.