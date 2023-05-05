Nowhereprint: Somewhere here. Megalo Print Gallery, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston. Until May 13. See: megalo.org.
It is a curious phenomenon in Australian printmaking that unlike most artists, printmakers are not clustered around the main metropolitan hubs in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Many are based rurally or located in the less expensive towns and smaller cities like Launceston, Castlemaine, Townsville and Canberra.
In part, the explanation lies in the fact that most printmakers require quite a bit of room to accommodate multi-tonne printing presses, drying racks, work benches with extractor fans overhead, and facilities for handling acid, toxic inks and storing a large assortment of papers. Part of the explanation may also be that the finished product, the print, is frequently an image on a sheet of paper that can easily be slipped into a tube and posted to an art gallery or client, rather than a bulky artwork whose delivery involves expensive freight.
Some of Australia's most interesting printmakers live in remote Aboriginal communities, in places like Point Lonsdale and Trentham in Victoria or scattered throughout the Apple Isle. This exhibition brings together 16 artist printmakers who are presently working in Tasmania. They are Antonia Aitken, Raymond Arnold, Tim Coad, Rebecca Coote, Tony Curran, Mindy Dore, Jan Hogan, Jennifer Marshall, Olivia Moroney, Helen Mueller, Nicole O'Loughlin, Lex Palmer Bull, Natasha Rowell, Michael Schlitz, Hope Smith and Melissa Smith.
Somewhere here plays with the title of Bea Maddock's famous apocalyptic etchings Now-here and No-where, both from 1974. Maddock, possibly the most famous printmaker to have called Tasmania home, warned us that technology will fail us and we may soon face a nuclear winter, a threat that has remained omnipresent.
It is a crowded exhibition that brings together artists who are well-known to Canberra audiences including Aitken, Hogan and Schlitz and others such as Arnold, Marshall and Mueller who have not recently exhibited in Canberra outside survey shows at the National Gallery of Australia.
It is a very diverse exhibition of exceptional quality and the 29 prints appear a little cramped at the Megalo Gallery. In mediums, they range from relief prints, etchings, cyanotype prints, monoprints and screenprints to collagraphs, digital prints and an LED display. It is a fair representation of where Australian printmaking is presently. In subject matter, there is a huge diversity - mainly dealing with the artists' responses to their environment - some tackling global issues of climate change, others involved in what could be described as a contemplation of one's place in the world. One should also note that more than two-thirds of the artists are women, which also reflects the national trend, with printmaking the most female-dominated major art form in the country. As is the case with much of women's work, printmaking is also the most undervalued art form in the country and most prints in this exhibition are for sale and seem to lack a digit in their pricing.
There are 29 highlights in this exhibition, but I will only mention two, the first; Arnold's wonderful etching Winged Angel of Melancholy, 2022. This self-referential work pays homage to Durer's master engraving Melencolia I, 1514 that was in the form of a reflection on the state of the world. Arnold adapts many of the formal outlines, augments some of the detail and leaves passages blank for us to fill.
Marshall, who is one of our great veteran printmakers, presents a beautiful moody etching as a diptych titled Squall, 2022. It is a profound piece, a contemplation on the might of nature and the loneliness of the individual in their passage through life.
This is a very strong exhibition from the creative hub of Tasmanian printmakers.
