It is a very diverse exhibition of exceptional quality and the 29 prints appear a little cramped at the Megalo Gallery. In mediums, they range from relief prints, etchings, cyanotype prints, monoprints and screenprints to collagraphs, digital prints and an LED display. It is a fair representation of where Australian printmaking is presently. In subject matter, there is a huge diversity - mainly dealing with the artists' responses to their environment - some tackling global issues of climate change, others involved in what could be described as a contemplation of one's place in the world. One should also note that more than two-thirds of the artists are women, which also reflects the national trend, with printmaking the most female-dominated major art form in the country. As is the case with much of women's work, printmaking is also the most undervalued art form in the country and most prints in this exhibition are for sale and seem to lack a digit in their pricing.