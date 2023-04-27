Elliott Whitehead has shot down talk Jack Wighton is more likely to win a premiership at South Sydney, adamant the Canberra Raiders can win a premiership this year and contend for years to come.
Wighton is expected to take a pay cut of about $300,000 to join the Rabbitohs on a four-year deal from next season, knocking back million-dollar offers from Canberra and Wayne Bennett's Dolphins.
The 30-year-old five-eighth is yet to declare it publicly, but the sense is Wighton has taken a cut-price deal because he thinks he is more likely to win a competition with Souths.
But as the Raiders head to Wagga Wagga to face the Dolphins - the other team Wighton turned down - on Saturday afternoon, Whitehead goes with confidence Canberra can mount a challenge for a title this year.
"That's his opinion. I feel like we've got a good enough squad here to win the premiership this year and moving forward, I feel we'll have a good squad to win it next year," Whitehead said when asked about Wighton moving for a better chance at grand final glory.
MORE WIGHTON NEWS:
"That's his opinion and that's his choice to move away, but as a club we still think we've got a strong enough squad to go on and win the premiership.
"Jacko wants to go out there and he wants to win. He'll show that again this week, he's very competitive. He's a winner at heart. He's been at this club for so long and he has done so much for this club.
"To see some of the fans turn against him because of his decision, that's a bit sad really. I'm sure he'll give it his all for the rest of the season.
"There's a lot of history at this club. I'm sure the club will do their best to get someone in to replace him for next year. We'll move on. It's not the end of the world."
Raiders fans are already calling for Wighton to be dropped, demanding coach Ricky Stuart invest in Brad Schneider instead of the 225-game veteran.
However, Wighton will start at five-eighth for Canberra, with the Dally M and Clive Churchill medal winner vowing to empty the tank in pursuit of the club's first grand final win since 1994.
If anyone is concerned Wighton wants to coast through the rest of the season, Raiders back-rower Hudson Young says: "I don't think that's even an option for Jack to take".
As of Thursday morning, Young was yet to speak with Wighton individually about the decision which has dominated the rugby league news cycle for weeks.
There was a tinge of disappointment within Canberra's playing ranks, but as Wighton laced up his boots and charged onto the Braddon track for training that morning, it was clear "the show will go on".
"He wanted to tell 'Stick' [Stuart] first, and once he told Ricky, I think the media had a hold of it before anyone could find out," Young said.
"I know there's been talk he left for a premiership, but I don't think he has ever actually said that.
"Jack wants to win a comp here at the Raiders, he has played nearly 250 games, and there would be no better way to send him out.
"He's been massive for me and my game on and off the field. He's such a strong figure within the club so I feel like his legacy here will be remembered for a long time.
"He's a great mate of mine, I love playing next to him and I can't wait to finish the year with him."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.