The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'That's his opinion': Elliott Whitehead adamant Raiders can win a title despite Jack Wighton move

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 27 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Wighton has vowed to give his all for the Raiders before he leaves for the Rabbitohs. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Jack Wighton has vowed to give his all for the Raiders before he leaves for the Rabbitohs. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Elliott Whitehead has shot down talk Jack Wighton is more likely to win a premiership at South Sydney, adamant the Canberra Raiders can win a premiership this year and contend for years to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.