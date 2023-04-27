The strengths and weaknesses of age

Joe Biden has announced that at the age of 80 he will run to continue to be President of the United States. If he wins, he will be 82 when his second term starts and 86 by the time it ends.
This presents an obvious difficulty for anyone running for office: faculties can start to fail as age rushes on. Even if he is completely on top of his game now, can voters be sure that he will be in five years' time?
There are already signs of voter doubt. A poll published this week indicated that fewer than half of Democrats thought he should run again. Only a quarter of Americans in general wanted him to run.
To many who remember his predecessor, Joe Biden has been a refreshing president who has surprised doubters. After the dangerous chaos of the Trump era, his common sense has been reassuring. It has set the United States, and indeed the democratic world, back on a more stable path.
When Mr Trump gained power, he was, for example, dismissive of some of America's long-standing allies. He implied that they were getting too much from America and paying too little for it.
In contrast, Mr Biden has re-cemented alliances at a time when the rise of China makes them all the more necessary. This has been a great benefit to Australia.
Next year's election will be particularly high stakes.
If Mr Trump stands, as well he might, the choice will be stark: continued assertion of democratic values with Biden against the erosion - perhaps even the end - of American democracy with Trump.
Mr Biden is more likely to win against Mr Trump than against a younger candidate who came over as, how can we put it, less unhinged than Mr Trump.
Apart from anything else, Mr Trump is 76 to Mr Biden's 80 so age might not play as strongly in voters' minds.
But Mr Biden looks older. When he fell off a bike last year, the clip went viral. Focus groups indicate concern about his age.
Even if that is unfair, his stutter leads him to mangle his words - and that may be electorally significant against a candidate who, despite his abundant dishonesty, is eloquent: Mr Trump often doesn't tell the truth but he speaks those untruths very clearly.
Mr Biden has a second disadvantage associated with his age. His running-mate will continue to be Kamala Harris who has not distinguished herself in the first term. The polls do not indicate great approval.
The Republican candidate will therefore hammer the line that a vote for Biden could well mean a Harris presidency.
Having said that, Mr Biden will run on his record - and that record is strong.
He has been resolute on Ukraine. He has shown genuine leadership which has galvanised allies including Australia. He has done the same with China. The united message to Beijing is that the alliance around the US will not seek war but will be prepared for it should it be necessary.
At home, the economy is strong and strengthening. There are signs that inflation is coming down.
We wish Joe Biden continued good health. The return of Donald Trump is a terrifying prospect. He still doesn't accept that he lost in 2020 so the thought of his delusional presence in the White House is truly frightening.
The world has moved into a perpetual state of unease and instability as China gets more assertive.
We talked of the disadvantages of Mr Biden's age. There is one great advantage, though, and that is wisdom.
Mr Biden has wisdom in abundance. We wish him well - for our sake as much as his.
