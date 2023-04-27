Australia's migration system is set to undergo a major overhaul after a scathing review described it as "broken" and leaving the country at risk of falling behind in the global race for skilled migrants.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil is expected to flag the changes, which will reset the country's skilled migration focus based on data and trends, in her address to the National Press Club on Thursday.
The plans, based on the review's recommendations, would introduce a streamlined three-tiered skilled migration system in order to simplify the overly complex process and make Australia a more attractive choice for skilled overseas workers.
The streams would include a highly skilled stream with fast turnaround times and minimal requirements to be met.
A middle stream would cover the bulk of the applications and be determined by priority areas identified by Jobs and Skills Australia.
The final stream is for lower-skilled workers where there are major labour shortages.
The Review of the Migration System review, released Thursday, found the skilled migrant program was not targeting the right people and was failing to retain international students after they graduate.
Led by former Treasury secretary Martin Parkinson, the review gave 38 possible areas for reform, including a temporary graduate visa for international students after they complete their studies.
"They can't apply for graduate visa until after they've graduated. It then takes anywhere up to eight months to get a graduate visa and in that time, they can't actually go out and get a job," Mr Parkinson said in a report briefing on Thursday.
"The graduates, therefore, get stuck in these low skilled jobs because they can't actually get into the areas where they've been trained."
More to come.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
