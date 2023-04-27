The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Colin Mendelsohn | Vaping can help us avoid a public health disaster

By Colin Mendelsohn
April 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the government prepares to update Australia's vaping regulations and fix the mistakes of the previous administration, question marks remain over how lawmakers will solve the youth vaping crisis and help adult smokers access a lifesaving alternative to deadly cigarettes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.