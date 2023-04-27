The Canberra Times
Family fun miniature train rides on Sunday

Updated April 27 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:30pm
All aboard for fun on Sunday. Picture supplied
The Canberra Miniature Railway is holding train rides this Sunday from 10am to 2.30pm.

