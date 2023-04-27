Family fun miniature train rides on Sunday

The Canberra Miniature Railway is holding train rides this Sunday from 10am to 2.30pm.
The railway is located at the southern end of Jerrabomberra Ave in Symonston.
There are two different tracks and several trains. Tickets for unlimited train rides can be pre-purchased at https://trybooking.com/eventlist/CMR (Kids aged two years or under ride for free but must be accompanied by a fare-paying passenger).
The canteen will be open to food including ice creams and drinks.
Enclosed footwear is required.
