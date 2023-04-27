The Canberra Raiders finally have something to target - and now they will have a New Zealand international calling the shots from the backfield.
Canberra coach Darrin Borthwick has unveiled New Zealand fullback Apii Nicholls and Cook Islands representative Kerehitina Matua as the club's newest signings ahead of their NRLW season opener on July 23.
The NRLW fixture has finally filtered out of League Central, with the Raiders' women's side set to make history when they face Cronulla at Shark Park in round one.
The club will celebrate its homecoming against the Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium on July 29, before backing up at home against the Wests Tigers a week later. Five of the Raiders' nine regular season games will be on home turf.
Canberra's first three home games are double-headers with the Raiders' men's team, while Canberra Stadium will host an NRLW double-header in round nine when Parramatta face Cronulla, before the Green Machine meet the Gold Coast Titans.
Now Borthwick has left the door ajar for local prospects to join Canberra's ranks for their premiership tilt.
"To finally get a home game for the inaugural women's side, there's been a lot of talk about it. I'm getting goosebumps now talking about it. I can't wait for that," Borthwick said.
"I'm sure we'll get a lot of support from the community and the fans. I can't wait for the day the girls get to run out here in Canberra.
"Now we can start to plan on who we're playing against, we know the times we're playing. It's definitely exciting. With the games coming a lot closer now, we've got to finalise our squads.
"There is a spot or two left open, there is a lot of footy still to be played before the comp starts. We'll leave a spot there for someone that might pop up.
"Monaro are playing in the country championships final this weekend against Newcastle, so those girls get to showcase their talent. I'll be keeping a close eye on that one."
They could join Maori All Stars forward Matua and Nicholls, who has played in the NRLW for the New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans, while spending part of this season playing rugby union for the Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby Aupiki.
"One of them is very experienced and has just been over at the World Cup in Apii Nicholls, who has played NRLW for the past three years and had a really good World Cup. What she'll bring for us off the field is exciting," Borthwick said.
"Kerehitina Matua, she has been at the World Cup as well with the Cook Islands and she's currently playing with our feeder club up at Mounties who are in the grand final this weekend. She came across for an opportunity, and she's got one now. Really looking forward to getting her down here and ripping in."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
