The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders unveil Apii Nicholls and Kerehitina Matua and target NRLW season opener

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 27 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders have added New Zealand international Apii Nicholls. Picture Getty Images
The Raiders have added New Zealand international Apii Nicholls. Picture Getty Images

The Canberra Raiders finally have something to target - and now they will have a New Zealand international calling the shots from the backfield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.