The Canturf signs are one of those quintessentially Canberra things that make the soul sing.
Who knew a Fyshwick turf supplier could be so amusing?
There have been some classics over the years: "50 Shades of Green", "Invest in lawn...you'll be raking it in", "Feeling Lawnly? Pick up at Fyshwick", "It's Gets Rolled Faster than Rudd!". The list goes on.
Canturf actually takes suggestions from the public and pays $250 for any that are used on a sign. Getting your suggestion on a Canturf sign would surely be Canberra's equivalent of winning the Gold Logie.
Canturf marketing manager Damian Robinson tells us the signs are due for an update. Send your suggestion to:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.