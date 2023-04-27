The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Teenager acquitted of Weston Creek skatepark killing attacked mother of murder trial witness

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated April 27 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police evidence marker at the scene of the fatal fight in 2020. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
A police evidence marker at the scene of the fatal fight in 2020. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A teenager acquitted of a Canberra skatepark killing invaded the home of a witness and attacked their mother soon after being released from jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.