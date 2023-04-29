Canberra man Andrew Coogan has reached breaking point after constant attention and incorrect behaviour from members of the community towards his assistance dog Max.
Mr Coogan has autism, and his assistance dog also helps him monitor the chemicals in his blood, altering him when he has, or is about to have, a medical episode.
This means he needs to take Max everywhere with him, but community interference and refusal from public transport drivers and shop owners have made his life difficult.
"I am refused service at least once a month on public transport," he said. "The public are the ones that have an issue with the dog in those circumstances.
"I no longer attend my local cafe after having so many negative experiences there with my dog. Last December I was even refused service.
"There is a definite misunderstanding. People think they are allowed to refuse service if they want to, but they can't do that legally."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Commonwealth Disability Discrimination Act 1992 makes it legal for a person requiring an assistance dog to enter any public space they chose. Non-public spaces such as commercial kitchens can refuse, and so can airlines.
Assistance Dogs Australia (ADA) chief executive Matthew Miles said the biggest issue faced by those with assistance dogs all over the country was constant refusal of entry or service.
ADA trains and places assistance dogs with Australians in need. Reasons for needing an assistance dog can include PTSD, autism, physical disabilities and other potentially invisible health issues.
"It can occur when the person does not appear to be obviously or visibly disabled; members of the public often don't realise that assistance dogs can support people with 'invisible' disabilities or illnesses, such as mental health conditions," he said.
"Another common issue our clients face is members of the public patting, approaching or otherwise interacting with a working assistance dog, either without asking the handler first or persisting even after the handler has said 'no'.
"An assistance dog at work needs to focus on his job and his teammate at all times, even asking to pat the dog can make the handler feel uncomfortable or unsafe."
He said ADA is working to better inform the community on the rules and regulations for assistance dogs within the community.
Mr Coogan said this unwanted touching a regular issue he faces, and he sometimes gets abused by the people when he asks them to stop distracting his dog.
"I know how good looking my dog is, but that doesn't mean it's okay to just reach out and touch him without asking or acknowledging me first," he said.
Mr Coogan said he had to leave a venue recently because people in the crowd kept interacting with his dog.
He said as well as distracting the dog from his job, it often makes him feel invisible, as people don't care for him as much as they do his companion.
"They just acknowledge the dog and don't speak to me or ask me for permission first. That's not the ideal scenario in the first place as they should be able to see he is working, but its better than nothing," he said.
"People need to understand that assistance dogs are just as important as wheelchairs and walkers, and you wouldn't try to stop them from serving their purpose.
"My dog is an assistance dog, and if he can't do his job, then I could be left in a bad situation."
Mr Coogan said more needs to be done to make the public more understanding of the experiences of those with assistance dogs, as well as the reason why they can have them and how to treat them.
He said barely a day goes by where he doesn't feel anxious leaving the house.
"Just the thought of needing to go out to get bread and milk ... even just thinking about needing to do that makes me anxious," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.