The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra man Andrew Coogan calls for better awareness around assistance dogs

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
April 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Coogan, with his assistance dog Max, details numerous negative experiences being the owner of an assistance dog in Canberra, and is calling for change. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Andrew Coogan, with his assistance dog Max, details numerous negative experiences being the owner of an assistance dog in Canberra, and is calling for change. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Canberra man Andrew Coogan has reached breaking point after constant attention and incorrect behaviour from members of the community towards his assistance dog Max.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.