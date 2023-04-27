It wouldn't be too far off the mark to suggest that Canberra might be the gin epicentre of Australia. From Underground Spirits, to Big River and The Canberra Distillery, award-winning gin is being made in all corners of the national capital.
Now gin enthusiasts can take their appreciation to the next level, with a series of masterclasses being held in conjunction with the inaugural International Gin Festival Canberra, from June 30 to July 1.
The event will take over the University of Canberra's Refectory where distilleries from Australia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, Spain, England, France and Scotland will present more than 120 different kinds of gins.
Limited spots are available for the masterclasses and booking is essential.
The Japanese class explores three exquisite Japanese gins: ki no tea, ki no bi, and ki no bi sei. Paired with fresh norimaki, learn about their distinct flavours, ranging from sweet and delicate to fresh and spicy, all while experiencing the elegance of Japanese craftsmanship in each sip.
Discover the French gin Citadelle, born in a historic chateau. Indulge in the perfect balance of 19 botanicals, lemon, and exotic spices while enjoying a selection of fine French cheeses.
The German masterclass features Schwarzwald Dry Gin, Schwarzwald Sloe Gin, and Barrel Cut. From the audacious blend of British traditions and native Black Forest botanicals to the unique maturation process in handmade mulberry casks, this class will give you a true taste of German ingenuity.
Masterclass bookings include access to the following three-hour tasting session at the festival, providing the perfect opportunity to continue your gin exploration. Masterclass tickets are priced at $160, which includes the $70 tasting session.
Masterclass Schedule: Friday, June 30: German gin masterclass, 3-4pm. Saturday, July 1: Japanese gin masterclass, 11am-noon; French gin masterclass: 3-4pm.
For masterclass details and general tickets head to ginevents.com.au.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
