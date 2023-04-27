Gemma Potter isn't superstitious but after two ACL tears in the past two years, the emerging Canberra Capitals star knew it was time for a fresh start.
The basketball shoes worn for both injuries were quickly tossed in the bin, never to be seen again.
So when the newly re-signed 21-year-old steps on to the court for the first game of next summer's WNBL season, Capitals fans will see a new-look Potter in fresh kicks and ready to make an immediate statement.
"It's a big mental game getting over the fact that it isn't luck," Potter said. "Everything happens for a reason, I'm one of those people that believe that.
"I'm trying not to look into it too much but I did throw out the shoes that I did my knee in because I did my first knee in them, so they are not making a comeback."
The Capitals announced Potter's new contract on Thursday, a show of faith in one of the hottest young talents in the game.
The youngster first signed with the club as an in-demand 17-year-old but has suffered a wretched run with injuries since.
Potter blew out her right knee just eight minutes into the recent WNBL season in a crushing blow for a youthful Capitals squad.
The injury came 18 months after she tore her left ACL at the Under 20 National Championships and on the back of an arduous rehabilitation the process.
The rehab hasn't been any easier this time around, but Potter revealed she was better equipped mentally to handle the process.
"Mentally there are days where something goes wrong and I'm like 'oh can I do this again?' It sounds silly but I'm so used to being injured I kind of forget what it's like to play. I've been injured the last four years more than I have been healthy so I'm used to it, which helps.
"There are definitely times where you think 'can I keep doing this' but you look at it and remember what it was like being around those girls and you'd do anything to get back to that."
Potter is five and a half months post-surgery and on track to be healthy for the start of pre-season. She hopes that will give her the perfect lead in to round one and what should be a much-improved Capitals campaign.
The guard is the sixth player to sign for next year as the club looks to build on a season in which they won just two games.
Plans to recruit externally have been put on hold with free agency delayed as team owners reportedly battle Basketball Australia over the direction of the competition, with a new bargaining agreement with the players also in the works.
While the delay has been frustrating for Capitals officials, Potter is confident the team has a solid nucleus to build around.
"With free agency being pushed back, I think everyone's pretty eager to sign," Potter said.
"It will be good to see who [coach Kristen Veal] can get but with the core group we've already got re-signed that will be just as good.
"We've got one year of experience playing together and Veally is our coach so we know what to expect this season. We're not going in blind and I think if we have fun with it, we can do a lot of great things."
