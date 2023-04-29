When it comes to failproof Mother's Day gifts, you really can't go wrong with pampering and beauty-related ideas.
Either your mum is a devoted skincare buff, in which case she'll be completely on board with what you present her, or she's a soap and water kinda gal - these mums especially are in for a real treat.
These days, the market is bursting at the seams with lotions, potions, haircare and the like, which makes finding something that suits your budget a breeze.
Here's a few suggestions to get your started.
Hairitage by Mindy Mask-Querade Hair Mask, $10. Visibly improves your hair's texture and shine, locks in long-lasting moisture and nutrients, hides split ends and fights frizz. Available at Kmart.
Lanolips Glossy Balm, $14.95. Available in a range of lip-smacking flavours, the tubes are made out of 80 per cent sugarcane, making them a winner with mums who value sustainability. lanolips.com.au
Biobod Brightening Cleanser, $65. High on the novelty scale, the powder transforms into a creamy foam by activating it with wet hands. The result is a refreshed and brightened complexion. biobod.com.au
Nu Skin Celltrex Always Right Recovery Mask, $55 for a pack of five. Tell mum to sit back, relax, and let the lightweight emulsion deliver quenching hydration while soothing and calming skin. nuskin.com
OCosmedics O-Rejuv Device, $199. Mothers who love going to a beauty therapist for a LED light facial will adore this DIY product, which is designed to lift, firm, tone and detoxify the skin. ocosmedics.com
