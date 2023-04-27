The Canberra Times
Truth about the growth of America's economy under President Joe Biden

By Matthew A. Winkler
April 28 2023 - 5:30am
Now that President Joe Biden has announced he is seeking a second term in office, the most pressing question may be why? After all, every survey of public opinion finds the view of the U.S. economy is somewhere between dismal and dire. What else would you expect in an era when perception drives the prevailing media narrative, feeding what seems like a never-ending doom loop of negativity when it comes to the economy?

