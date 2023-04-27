But while we wait - and wait - for the economic downturn that was deemed inevitable and imminent more than a year ago, the cost of living as measured by the Consumer Price Index has eased for nine consecutive months, to 4.99 per cent in March from the recent high of 9.06 per cent in June and is likely to drop to 3.2 per cent by the end of this year, according to the average of 66 economist forecasts compiled by Bloomberg.