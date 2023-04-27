The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Queanbeyan murderer, co-offender Noel Barrett held jail guard hostage

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of a fatal stabbing at the Queanbeyan Caltex service station in 2017. Picture by Karleen Minney
The scene of a fatal stabbing at the Queanbeyan Caltex service station in 2017. Picture by Karleen Minney

A prison inmate, who as a teenager murdered a man in Queanbeyan, held a guard hostage for almost six hours in a series of "brutal attacks" causing "significant pain".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.