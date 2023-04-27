A prison inmate, who as a teenager murdered a man in Queanbeyan, held a guard hostage for almost six hours in a series of "brutal attacks" causing "significant pain".
In a judgement published earlier this month, NSW District Court Judge Andrew Coleman sentenced two prisoners, the killer and Noel Barrett, to further time behind bars.
The pair had previously both pleaded guilty to charges of specially aggravated kidnapping and an attempt at the same offence.
The killer, who was aged 20 at the time of his latest offences, was in custody for murdering a service station attendant in Queanbeyan when he was 16 years old.
In 2017, the killer, who cannot be named because he was a child, and a 15-year-old co-offender stabbed Zeeshan Akbar to death and wrote "IS" on the wall using the victim's blood as he bled.
Barrett, born in Albury, was 23 at the time of his latest crimes and was an inmate at Mid North Coast Correctional Centre.
On the morning of December 19, 2020, correctional officers Nathan Fuller and Matthew Lansdowne were entering an office in the jail when Barrett and the killer attacked them as they unlocked and opened the door.
Mr Lansdowne felt repeated blows to the back of his head and received two puncture wounds.
The killer grabbed Mr Fuller from behind and propelled him further into the office, while pressing a shiv against his neck.
Barrett was pushed out of the office and Mr Landowne left the room when the murderer threatened to kill the other guard if he didn't get out.
The murderer screamed: "I'll f---ing stab him. I'll f---ing kill him. Get the f--- out."
He demanded a buprenorphine injection, used to treat opioid dependence, and threatened to kill Mr Fuller if it was not provided.
The inmate pulled the guard's head up and pressed the shiv to his neck, saying he would "stick it right through his f---ing throat".
"I'll end him ... I've killed before and I'll kill again. I don't give a f---," the killer said.
Barrett approached guards outside the office, telling them that he could help disarm the murderer.
The killer then demanded that Barrett be let into the office. Fearing for Mr Fuller's life, officers unlocked the door and let him in.
Barrett went straight to join the killer and the pair began laughing at the officers, calling out to them, demanding injections.
They then tied Mr Fuller's hands behind his back with a skipping rope and placed a cardboard box over his head while he was on his knees.
The demands, threats and assault on Mr Fuller continued for several hours before the killer poured an undiluted chemical disinfected over the officer, laughing as he did so.
This caused painful chemical burns to his face and body as well as splash injuries to both eyes.
The burns covered 10 per cent of his total body surface area and he would later need skin grafts and a lengthy hospital stay.
The killer also sprayed the officer with insect repellent and threatened to set him alight.
"F--- it. I'm gonna kill him. I'm just gonna stab him," the murderer said.
At one stage, Mr Fuller said to the killer: "I don't want to die."
The murderer replied: "I'm not promising nothing because if I don't get what I want I'll stab you in the neck ... You got kids? You got a missus? Do you want to go home to your missus? Then tell them to hurry up with the bupe injections".
About 4pm, an agreement was reached that the killer and Barrett would release Mr Fuller in exchange for a letter assuring their assessment for the buprenorphine program but without a guarantee they would be accepted.
"Camera footage shows CO Fuller tied to the chair with the rope across his chest and with his hands tied behind his back," Judge Coleman said.
"His shirt is ripped open. He is bleeding from a puncture wound to the left side of his chest and lower right side of his chest. His right eye is black and shut swollen, and his face is bloody."
At 5.52pm, Barrett untied the guard and got him to stand up. The inmates then surrendered after almost six hours of holding the guard hostage.
Judge Coleman found the prison guard had been "in significant physical pain throughout that period".
Barrett was sentenced to an additional 10-year jail term and will be eligible for release in 2029.
The killer received a further 13-year jail term and will be eligible for release in 2046.
The inmates are now being held in the high-risk section of Goulburn jail, colloquially known as the "supermax".
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
