Albanese government set to acquire Canberra-based defence radar systems manufacturer CEA Technologies

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 2:15pm
CEA Technologies. Picture supplied.
CEA Technologies. Picture supplied.

The Albanese government has moved to acquire an ownership interest in the Canberra-based defence radar systems manufacturer, CEA Technologies, in a bid to keep the highly sought after technology in Australian hands.

