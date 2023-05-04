Spacious, stylish, comfortable: G+ offers a renewed take on apartment living in Giralang

Spacious living is just the start at G+ with one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Picture supplied

Spacious floor plans, high-end finishes, shopping on the ground floor, secure parking and a brilliant location in established Giralang, G+ is elevating expectations in Canberra when it comes to apartment living.

Giralang's newest development is inviting buyers to rethink apartment living while also providing the suburb with a revitalised community hub with seven retail spaces on the ground floor.

With a northerly aspect, apartments enjoy views across the tree-lined suburb which can only be offered by an established area.



Spacious living is at the heart of G+ with one-bedroom apartments starting at 67.5 metres squared and three-bedroom apartments boasting a 143-square-metre of living space.



All apartments have a balcony area, car parking in the basement (one or two spaces depending on the apartment), Miele appliances in the kitchen and a light or dark colour palette.

Designed for optimal living

There are 10 different floor plans to choose from including two options for the one-bedroom apartment, five options for two bedroom and three options for the three bedroom.

One of the two-bedroom apartment floor plans feature split-level living with the kitchen and living space on the lower level and bedrooms and bathroom above.



This floor plan boasts 111 square metres of living in total with 22 square metres of balcony space.

Two of the three-bedroom apartment options offer two balcony spaces making for optimal outdoor living.



For those who require a laundry room as opposed to a European laundry, there are options in all apartment sizes with a walk-in laundry room.



Welcoming guests is easy with the lobby-to-apartment video intercom system in each apartment and two lifts.



Resident access is secure and simple with doors, lifts and parking accessed via a FOB.



Keeping running costs down

Cost of living pressures are eased by the high energy rating within the complex with an average of 7. Individual apartments EER ratings are up to 8.9.

To secure these ratings the apartments were tested against a list of criteria including factors like building materials, orientation, double glazing and insulation.

The higher the rating the cheaper the running cost as less power is needed to keep the apartment a comfortable temperature.



There are seven commercial sites on the ground floor of the complex. Picture supplied

Shopping just steps away

The retail space on the ground floor will house seven businesses with an IGA supermarket set to span 600 square metres.

The developers are currently in talks with retailers interested in setting up in the space including a restaurant, cafe and hairdressing salon.



Giralang revamped



G+ is located on Canopus Crescent in Giralang within the popular Belconnen region. There is a school next door, easy access to the Belconnen mall while the University of Canberra and Gungahlin is close by.

Corelogic market trends for Giralang indicate the median house price for the suburb has increased by 42 per cent compared to five years ago.



The addition of the G+ complex to the suburb could help increase this value further.



The complex will also be adding more parking to the region along with the added amenities.



A new development in an established suburb also has the added benefit of the greenery and space which isn't possible in new suburbs.



After years of laying dormant works at the Canopus Crescent site were finally restarted in 2022 by TP Dynamics who purchased the development from Giralang Property Group who had owned the site since the 1970s.



Shops to return after 18 years

It's been a long wait for residents in the area who have been without local shops since 2005 when the previous IGA closed before the planned development was stalled by legal proceedings.



The 600-square metre supermarket space in the G+ complex will be taken up by IGA again who are excited to return to the site in the exciting new building.



TP Dynamics project manager Kenneth Kong said they've worked hard to engage with the community ensuring everyone is informed of the progress.

A Facebook page has been set up by interested members of the community who share information and communicate directly with TP Dynamics.



Works are currently underway to bring Giralang's newest mixed-use development, G+, to life. Picture supplied

Be part of the excitement

Construction is well underway with G+ set to be complete in early 2024 so now is the ideal time to secure an apartment in this exciting new complex.

There are 50 apartments spanning the three levels above the retail level with prices ranging from $469,000 to $949,000.

There's a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments with floor plan options varying depending on the location within the complex.

Enquire early to secure your preferred floor plan and orientation.

G+ living is suited to anyone who wants to experience spacious apartment living in the popular Belconnen area.

