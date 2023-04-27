Times Past: April 28, 1988

On this remarkable day in 1988, Canberra had an unusual guest arrive by plane at night, The Canberra Times reported.
Only a fanfare was lacking at Canberra airport the previous night when champion New Zealand galloper Bonecrusher was greeted with a glare of television lights and the frequent popping of flash bulbs.
More than 200 people - including 31 pupils from Darlington Point Primary School who were on a three-day excursion from the Riverina to see the sights of the national capital - turned out to see the flashy chestnut unloaded after his 10-hour trailer and two plane trip from his Takanini stables in Auckland.
Even Kiwi, on arrival in Melbourne on his second and third trips to Australia for the Melbourne Cup, did not attract as many well-wishers as did Bonecrusher. The ACT Racing Club committee was well-represented to welcome the star attraction for the most important event to run in Canberra, the $100,000 Queen Elizabeth Bicentenary Stakes.
Like a true celebrity, Bonecrusher seemed totally oblivious to all the fuss being made over him as great pains were taken to ensure the first unloading of a horse in Canberra went without a hitch ... and it did.
The always-amenable trainer Frank Ritchie was pleased with the trouble-free trip. "He never causes concern because always relaxes on board," Ritchie commented. He confirmed that "he's built up [muscle] on top a lot since the Australian Cup" and a few racing identities who also saw him in Melbourne were quick to comment that he looked like a different horse.
Ritchie and Bonecrusher were accompanied by trackwork rider, Bill Vance, but regular race jockey Gary Stewart was still in New Zealand nursing strained ligaments in a knee from a race fall.
Ritchie was hoping that Stewart would be fit for the upcoming Sunday race but was considering a replacement just in case. There was a strong possibility that popular and successful race jockey Jim Cassidy would be his replacement.
