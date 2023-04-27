The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Simon Blacker | Prescription medicine changes will be disastrous

By Simon Blacker
April 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pharmacist Simon Blacker says the federal government's prescription medicine change will be disastrous. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Pharmacist Simon Blacker says the federal government's prescription medicine change will be disastrous. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.