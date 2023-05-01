The experts all over the Internet keep telling me that there is no future in renewable energy because you can't produce power when the "wind don't blow" and the "sun don't shine".
And, you know what? Gosh darn it I think they're right.
Now that we have figured out this problem, I think we should stop all the plans for any renewable energy and burn more coal
Or maybe...
We could design a grid that still supplied power when there is no wind or sun.
I know it seems obvious that the future solution to a reliable grid will involve different forms of renewable production of power and efficient storage of power to be dispatched when needed.
Keep in mind that coal-fired power stations presented a different problem in the early days and electricity providers influenced consumer behaviours through different tariffs.
Once a coal-fired power station was up and running, it was not designed to easily vary power up and down, and shutting a power station down completely can take days.
Less power is used through the middle of the night, so electricity generators created the concept of off-peak electricity.
It was in 1938 that the first ripple control meter was in use.
This allowed an electricity generator to send a ripple frequency out via the electrical network to turn an off-peak meter on at night time and then back off early in the morning.
It was a lot of work to go to in an effort to try and smooth out the delivery of power over a 24-hour period.
Even in the glory days of coal-fired power, electricity storage was desired, but it was seen as easier to just produce excess power.
Now our attention has turned to electricity storage on a large scale.
Large batteries are a known entity but they have a limited lifespan and they rely on large amounts of critical raw materials.
Their efficiency, depending on the exact chemistry, usually sits at around 80 per cent.
I often hear people discuss pumped hydro as the best way to produce renewable energy.
Wrong! Pumped hydro does not produce power but is a method of storing power.
There are two reservoirs at different heights connected by pipes.
When there is excess power, water is pumped to the top reservoir.
When additional power is needed, water falls to the bottom reservoir via turbines to generate electricity.
Efficiency is higher than batteries but you have the geographical issues of elevation and large water reservoirs.
Currently under construction at one location in China, and another in the US, is a new solution.
It is a similar concept to pumped hydro but instead of using water to interact with gravity, it uses gigantic bricks.
The bricks are the physical size of a pickup truck, but made of highly compressed dirt with a mass of 21.77 tonnes.
Imagine hundreds of these bricks in a building 100 metres tall.
When there is excess power, elevators lift these bricks to a high storage point.
When power is needed, gravity is used to lower these bricks, at 1.9 metres per second, while turning a turbine to produce power.
Efficiency levels are similar to pumped hydro but it can be located in any convenient location with the building size flexible depending on the storage and maximum power requirements.
The Chinese gravity storage system will be capable of storing 100 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity with a maximum capacity of 25MW and the US one will have 36MWh storage and an output of 18MW.
Yes, renewable energy is not perfect, but I am confident that humans are resourceful enough that we will solve the problems presented.
