We're unsure how we feel about a chicken schnitzel topped with fairy bread and fairy floss but we're heading straight to The Bavarian to try one.
The Bavarian's legendary Loaded Schnitzels are back by popular demand until May 7 with four new schnitzels, loaded and overloaded to the max.
The "Sparkling Unicorn" targets your inner child with a gloriously golden chicken schnitzel topped with the nostalgic addition of fairy bread and clouds of fairy floss. It's an adult-sized meal, with a hint of playfulness and fun.
The "All Day Breakfast" is a golden crumbed chicken schnitzel is generously topped with mushrooms, a sunny side up egg, slices of crispy bacon and a grilled minute-steak basted with Vegemite. It's the perfect hangover cure, or an option for guests looking for beakfast-brunch-lunch rolled into one.
The "Kung Pao" is one is for the chilli lovers. A Bavarian-Asian combination it comprises a crisp chicken schnitzel, turbocharged with a topping of whole chillies, chicken wings tossed in garlic-ginger and chilli sauce and toasted peanuts.
The "Wannabe Kung Pao" is a plant-based schnitzel topped with chillies, cauliflower wings tossed in garlic-ginger and chilli sauce and toasted peanuts
Each limited-edition Loaded Schnitzel ($35) is generously smothered, covered and loaded with crazy toppings, creating flavour combinations found only at The Bavarian restaurants, with stores in Woden and Belconnen.
Guests can upgrade to an Over-Loaded version ($55), with a second chicken schnitzel.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
