Dawn King's play The Trials, receiving its Australian premiere from Canberra Youth Theatre, might give many adults pause.
It's set in the near future, when the effects of climate change have devastated Earth. The heat is stifling, snow is history, diets are mostly vegan, air pollution warnings are frequent and air travel requires special permission.
Those who were 18 and over on October 8, 2018, when the Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C was released, face trials by juries of teenagers to determine their culpability in the climate crisis they created.
In the play, there are three adult defendants representing themselves, each one pleading not guilty.
The first says he wasn't worse than anyone else and had committed no crime; the second, an artist, says she used her work to challenge the status quo, voted for the Greens, and opposed capitalism; and the third is the vice-president of an oil company and a mother who held her daughter dear to her heart.
After each defendant speaks, the jurors deliberate to see if they can reach a majority verdict.
But when the jurors' emotions are running high - fear, rage, confusion - can they remain impartial? Can justice be served? And how is this best done?
Edie Baggoley, 13, plays Addie, a jury member whose asthma means she relies on masks and puffers to breathe.
"She is leaning more towards the not-guilty side," Edie says.
"She has a strong belief in authority and scientists compared to some of the other characters."
While she's had stage experience in musicals - most recently School of Rock - this is Edie's first time working with Canberra Youth Theatre and she's enjoying the different approach of a straight play.
There's more emphasis, she says, on the inner workings of her character, who speaks only when she feels it is necessary to defuse a situation or call someone out.
"I'm very passionate about the topic [of climate change]," Edie says.
"I really do believe action is needed."
The Trials, she says, is a call to action and a reminder to people to consider how their actions affect the climate.
CYT artistic director Luke Rogers says this is the third production in the world - after Britain and Germany - of The Trials.
"It's a very confronting play both in what it's talking about and in the robustness with which it explores it."
King's work, he says, wrestles with a lot of ethical issues and does so "in a very confronting, intelligent, sophisticated way".
One thing The Trials looks at is how the young people have been thrust into an adult situation prematurely.
"They're not allowed to be kids any more - there's a loss of innocence, a loss of play."
Given what they face, they are forced to step up and deal with the situation.
"We don't necessarily know a lot about the circumstances," Rogers says.
"A lot is left to the imagination ...there's a dystopian feel to it."
Edie isn't the only first-timer in a CYT show here.
"There's a nice mix - a couple of people we've worked before and a bunch of people who are in their first production with Canberra Youth Theatre."
The Trials is on at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre, various dates and times from May 19 to 28. Suitable for ages 13+. See: canberrayouththeatre.com.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.