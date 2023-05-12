The God Zeus, in his dealings with mortals, left a ram's fleece of gold with the king of Colchis - on the western shore of the Black Sea. The fleece is guarded by dragons.
Meanwhile, in Greece, a weary king passed his crown to his brother on the condition that the brother pass the crown to the weary king's son, on that son, Jason, attaining manhood. However, before becoming king, Jason is obliged to travel to Colchis and return to Greece with the Golden Fleece.
Jason assembles a crew of about 50 local male heroes and demigods (part mortal part God) - and one mortal woman, Atalanta. Atalanta: raised by bears and then taught to live in the wild by the God Artemis, and instructed by Artemis to join Jason's expedition.
Atalanta's story is the subject of Jennifer Saint's new book. Saint is an academic who has specialised in ancient Greek mythology. She has also written books on other mythical heroines Ariadne and Elektra, and has had thirteen years teaching English.
In the many adventures encountered along the way to Colchis, Atalanta proves herself superior to the men. She is the fastest runner, the best wrestler and an expert archer. She also finds time to engage in a romance.
Gods are involved in the action and often display more "human" behaviour than the mortals. Zeus is an indefatigable lover. Artemis and Aphrodite "hate" each other.
As is the case with most myths there are many variations of the story of the Quest for the Golden Fleece. This gives author Saint, in her telling of the story, several sets of facts to choose from - also condones her introducing minor variations of her own.
On completion of the quest Atalanta plays a leading role in ridding the Greek city of Calydon of an enormous, destructive boar. Then there is the better-known story of Atalanta losing a foot race, and so gaining a husband through her inability to resist stopping to collect golden apples.
Readers with expert knowledge of Greek myths may not approve of author Saint's lighthearted depictions of classical figures of Greek mythology. Atalanta's conversation is contemporary. She is presented as a woman of spirit, in awe of no man - including her father and her lovers.
Readers with some knowledge of Greek myths - knowledge acquired from random reading and movies - may recognise many names. Regarding unfamiliar names, reference to the Internet and - in the case of this reviewer - reference to Bulfinch's Mythology, is worthwhile - even thought-provoking.
Readers with no knowledge of Greek myths can enjoy the book as a fast-moving adventure novel - a semi-fantastical one. Without prior knowledge of Atalanta's life the ending will come as a surprise.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.