Lead contamination found in soil samples has thrown fresh hurdles over the proposed site of the new Bungendore high school.
The lead concentrations found along the Bungendore railway corridor and at the nearby station were of sufficient concern that the NSW Environmental Protection Authority has stated unequivocally that "the approved use of the adjoining land for residential and school purposes may increase the risk of harm caused by contaminants".
The centre-town site for the new high school has deeply divided the Bungendore community for years.
In its official declaration, the EPA noted that "there is potential for harm to human health as the concentrations of lead and arsenic in the soil on the land found to exceed the national guideline values for the protection of human health".
It also noted the presence of arsenic, and heavy metals such as cadmium, chromium, copper, nickel, mercury and zinc in the local soil, although these were recorded at lower levels than the lead contamination.
No civil works, such as excavation, nor any building demolition, have begun at the controversial site, which remains fenced off to the public.
The historical source of the contamination is still subject to debate however, a rail spur line branched off the Bombala line at Bungendore Junction, 5km south of Bungendore and terminated 34km further south at Captain's Flat.
This month Captains Flat railway station and nearby Copper Crossing Road was also declared a lead contaminated zone by the EPA because the authority said it it was the "load-out facility for the Lake George lead ore mine which operated between 1939 and 1969".
The Queanbeyan-Palerang council was engaged by the EPA to spray-seal specific areas around Captains Flat which the EPA says "will prevent access to the contaminated soils and we [the EPA] will make sure this capping layer is maintained".
A similar solution may be possible for Bungendore, although that is as yet undetermined.
Meanwhile, the court action by the Save Bungendore Park group to prevent the fast-tracked development going ahead is scheduled for its initial directions hearing next week. The group will seek a ruling from the court to prevent construction proceeding while the case is heard.
Although the park is heritage listed and its redevelopment opposed by the shire council, the NSW Department of Education is pressing ahead with the centre town site.
Bungendore High School received planning approval in January and some 70 Year 7 and 8 students are in temporary facilities this year.
The NSW government acquired the land for the school in 2022 despite backlash from some members of the community who wanted it to be on a greenfields site.
Newly elected Labor member for Monaro Steve Whan met with NSW Education Minister Prue Car and departmental officials on Thursday to discuss the high school issue, and he raised the lead contamination issue with them.
"I was told that the contamination was on the rail line, which is where the school's carpark would be located," he said.
"I will be seeking assurances that there will be a full and proper remediation."
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
