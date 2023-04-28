The Canberra Times
Eye irritations can make a pet's life miserable just as it does in their humans

By Dr Anne Quain
Updated May 3 2023 - 11:49am, first published April 29 2023 - 8:00am
YOUR PETS

The eyes have it - animals can suffer from conjunctivitis too
Conjunctivitis is one of the most common eye conditions seen in dogs and cats.

