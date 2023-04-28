The eyes have it - animals can suffer from conjunctivitis too

Conjunctivitis is one of the most common eye conditions seen in dogs and cats.
The term conjunctivitis means inflammation of the conjunctiva, the membrane that surrounds the eye white (sclera) and inner eyelids.
It often manifests as a "red eye" or eyes - one or both eyes may be affected.
Other causes of red eye include diseases of the cornea, uveitis and glaucoma - all of which can threaten the viability of the eye.
It is therefore important that animals with sore eyes be assessed by a veterinarian as soon as possible.
In addition to a red eye, animals with conjunctivitis may have eye discharge. They may be reluctant to open their eye fully, or may appear to be blinking more frequently.
Some are irritated, and may attempt to rub their eye with a paw or even against furniture or their owners. Rubbing the eye is a problem as this can lead to damage to the eye, including corneal abrasion or ulceration.
Conjunctivitis may be caused by bacterial or viral infection. It may also be secondary to allergies, or exposure to irritants such as dust, sand, plant material, ash or smoke.
In young animals in particular, conjunctivitis is often secondary to trauma, such as a foreign body or scratch.
Animals with long or wiry facial fur may experience irritation of the eyes from the fur itself, or from a build up of encrusted eye secretions that can occur in the fur around the eyes.
Conjunctivitis can also occur secondary to other conditions. It may occur secondary to development of a corneal ulcer, or chronic viral irritation of the cornea.
Alternatively, dogs can suffer from a condition called dry eye or keratoconjunctivitis sicca, causing a deficiency of tear film and predisposing to conjunctivitis.
Some animals are born with, or develop, eyelid defects which can cause the eyelids to turn in or out. Additionally, diseases of the tissues around and behind the eye can lead to conjunctivitis. In some cases, very dehydrated or unwell animals develop conjunctivitis.
If your pet has conjunctivitis, your veterinarian will perform a physical examination.
They will usually stain the eyes with a contrast agent called fluorescein. This temporary stain will highlight any ulcers on the cornea.
If a foreign body is suspected, your veterinarian may apply topical anaesthetic so that they can gently lift the third eyelid and explore the pocket behind it.
Treatment depends on the underlying cause. In most cases of primary conjunctivitis, animals recover with topical treatment (the type of eye drops used depend on the cause of conjunctivitis).
Systemic treatment may be required for some conditions. Where conjunctivitis fails to improve, or recurs, further investigation is warranted.
For example, your veterinarian may perform a tear test to measure the amount and rate of tear film production in the eyes, or swab the conjunctiva to determine which infectious agents are present and which medications they are likely to respond to.
In some cases, a biopsy of the conjunctiva is required to make a diagnosis.
If your pet has red or sore eyes, or the appearance of their eyes change, contact your veterinarian for an appointment.
