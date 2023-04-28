Zoe Skyrianos had made up her mind.
Win, lose or draw, the 2022 AFL Canberra season would be her last.
That was before Ainslie, previously unbeaten, fell to Queanbeyan in the women's first grade grand final. Suddenly Skyrianos was having second thoughts.
It didn't take long for her to change her mind and return for one last dance.
"I said last year would be my last year," Skyrianos said. "I've said that a few times but I thought last year would definitely be the last one.
"When we lost in the grand final I thought I'd be ok and happy to have a good run but I felt unfinished last year losing in the grand final. Straight after the game we made a commitment to come back and see if we can get a premiership for Ainslie."
Skyrianos will run out for her 100th first grade game when Ainslie takes on Tuggeranong Valley on Saturday afternoon.
Skyrianos' milestone caps a memorable 10-year stint with the club in which the midfielder has watched women's AFL grow from an afterthought to an equal partner.
While Skyrianos has enjoyed success on the field, her proudest moment is driving the push, and ultimately succeeding, for the Ainslie women's team to receive equal opportunities and pay as the men's team.
"It was very different when I first started," she said. "We worked around the boys, the board members would've known maybe one or two girls, we trained at Reid.
"Now it feels like the board is behind us, the club's behind us and we don't feel secondary to the boys. Everything's changed.
"I'm super proud of where the club's at and to see that pathway for kids coming up. Seeing more girls playing Aussie rules and knowing there is a pathway for them, there is a career there if they want to chase it is great for women's sport."
Skyrianos' journey to playing AFL is an unconventional one, the veteran taking up the sport as a 30-year-old after a colleague mentioned Ainslie was searching for players.
The midfielder initially met resistance from her family but they eventually came around and will be at Alan Ray Oval on Saturday.
"I was intimidated and scared rocking up for my first training session but the girls were super welcoming," she said. "From the first session I loved it, I was hooked. It's the best sport I've played throughout my years.
"It's constantly challenging me, there's heaps to learn and it's tough. Ten years later there's still so much I want to improve on and work on."
Since taking up the sport, Skyrianos has transitioned from a job with the tax office to a new life as a fire fighter.
Like the decision to play AFL, the shift was not one the 40-year-old had initially planned but she quickly fell in love with her new job.
"It ticked all the boxes," she said. "Being out in the community, helping people out, it's a bit more physical.
"It took three or four goes to get in but now I've been a firey for a couple of years and absolutely love it. It's the best job in the world."
Skyrianos remains focused on leading Ainslie to a drought-breaking premiership, but she has also turned one eye to the future.
This year, she thinks, will be her last on the field but she's determined to stay involved with the club.
"I've said it so many times but this will probably be my last year," she said.
"I'll still be involved with the club and still get so much joy out of it so I'm hoping to move to a coaching role after this season."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
