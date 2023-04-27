There is no music playlist quite like the one that the Canberra International Music Festival creates through its programming.
Classic Mozart and Haydn pieces are accounted for, there's a night filled with hip-hop, the National Gallery will be home to the blues and an Indigenous choir will sing in their traditional language.
While there isn't a common thread genre-wise, festival artistic director Roland Peelman said there is still a narrative that flows through the 10-day event.
"At the end of the day, we want a festival that also challenges people a little bit, to make people think, to give them emotional experiences," Mr Peelman said.
"We had to touch their heart, but also to poke their brain. And I think all great musicians somehow need to find that balance between what happens in the upper cavities and what happens around the heart.
"There's wavering between and finding a conversation between head and heart, and a conversation also between different tastes and different approaches and different ways of hearing, different ways of perceiving things. That's what the festival is about, really, and I hope we can do that this year."
The festival kicks off on Friday with Seeds of Life, a choral and vocal performance - with a dance performance by Australian Dance Party, co-commissioned by Australian Dance Week - to mark 20 years since the Canberra bushfires, and the National Arboretum's 10th anniversary.
The Djinama Yilaga choir, and rising star clarinettist Oliver Shermacher perform together with local artists for a celebration of life and new growth.
MUST READS:
"This [the Djinama Yilaga choir], I think for many of us, will be a heartstopping moment," Mr Peelman said.
"Here are eight women who five years ago got together and started singing in language again, a language which they had lost. And out of that, in five years the most miraculous thing has come about. They now have a repertoire, they share their culture around Australia, and it's a beautiful culture."
The choir will also sing during Saturday's From Little Things concert. It will also feature William Barton and Woden Valley Youth Choir, among others.
The Woden Valley Youth Choir is part of Mr Peelman's aim to get the festival featuring children in the programming.
"I felt it my responsibility in a sense to create events for and with children, and we're not talking kiddie programs, but we talking children of different ages, from about seven to perhaps 17, doing amazing things," he said.
"And the amount of talent that we have in Canberra, the amount of amazing talent really amongst young people, is something that we really should be truly proud of. And that's really what I wanted to highlight, what I wanted to showcase, and what I want people to take away from it."
On the other end of the musical spectrum is the festival's finale. Featuring New Zealand's Aron Ottignon, who has been described as "a true boy-wonder on keyboard" together with the singer Lisa Oduor-Noah from Kenya, the event sees the two performers on stage for the first time to mix jazz, roots, Caribbean, Afro-beats and more.
"This year we're not finishing the festival on a classical note, but to actually finish it on a really energetic note," Mr Peelman said.
"The music is of now. These are improvisers, these are people from a jazz and r&b background. So I think there's really something for everyone in this festival."
The Canberra International Music Festival runs until May 7. For tickets and the full program go to cimf.org.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.