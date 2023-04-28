The ACT Brumbies' Super Rugby minor premiership aspirations have been dealt a blow after a loss to the Hurricanes.
The Brumbies fell 32-27 in a physical encounter in Wellington on Friday night.
While the visitors were up for the fight, the Hurricanes slowly wore their opponents down to claim a crucial victory and pull within one point of the Brumbies on the ladder.
The Chiefs remain five points clear on top and will face the Crusaders in a showdown in Hamilton on Saturday night.
Friday's loss came despite a Nick Frost double, the second a 75-metre solo effort.
The match ended on a sour note for the Brumbies, Ben O'Donnell suffering what appeared to be a serious knee injury with less than two minutes remaining.
Captain Allan Alaalatoa said the side struggled to execute when it mattered most.
"In a big game it always comes down to little key moments, which I think we weren't too good at tonight," Alaalatoa told Sky Sport. "A lot of dropped ball, missed one-on-one tackles, so you've got to take your hat off to the Hurricanes.
"We can't overthink that loss today, but we've got to look at key areas and understand where we can grow, so that's our learnings heading into next week."
The match was the Brumbies' final match across the ditch during the regular season and came on the back of a loss to the Crusaders in round five.
With home games against the Otago Highlanders and Chiefs before the finals, Friday's clash gave Stephen Larkham's side a vital insight into what's to come over the coming weeks.
Despite the loss, there were plenty of lessons for the Brumbies to take out of the contest. The Hurricanes regularly turned broken play into attack and quickly put their opponents on the back foot.
The dewy conditions in Wellington made attacking play difficult and led to an ACT gameplan based on kicking and winning the territorial battle.
Both sides were ruthless in defence, the contest at the breakdown adding to the challenges with ball in hand.
The physicality went up another level compared to the Australian derbies, the Brumbies matching the Hurricanes during first half, however the hosts won the arm wrestle in the second.
The Brumbies opened the scoring in the sixth minute, Frost finishing off a counterattack started by an electrifying Corey Toole run.
The Hurricanes hit back with tries to Devan Flanders and Ardie Savea to take a 14-7 lead midway through the first half.
The hosts were pressing for a third before Frost produced another outstanding piece of work. This time it was a solo effort, deflecting a grubber before racing 75 metres to level the scores.
The Brumbies were unable to breakthrough for the go-ahead score late in the half before the Hurricanes found themselves on the attack, Jordie Barrett slotting a penalty goal as the half-time siren sounded.
The hosts opened the scoring in the second half through scrumhalf Cam Roigard before Larkham brought in reinforcements in the 52nd minute in an attempt to swing the contest in his team's favour.
Lachlan and Ryan Lonergan, Sefo Kautai and Jack Debreczeni were all introduced into the game and the move quickly paid dividends, Rory Scott finishing off a driving maul to make it 22-19.
The Hurricanes playmakers then stood up and took control of the game. Led by Jordie Barrett, the hosts worked their way down the field and ensured there was no chance of a Brumbies victory.
Larkham's side did not give up - Corey Toole crossed with three to play before Lonergan nailed a penalty goal after the siren to secure a bonus point.
WELLINGTON HURRICANES 32 (Devan Flanders, Ardie Savea, Cam Roigard, Aidan Morgan tries, Jordie Barrett 3 conversions, 2 penalty goals) bt ACT BRUMBIES 27 (Nick Frost 2, Rory Scott, Corey Toole tries, Noah Lolesio 2 conversions, Ryan Lonergan 1 penalty goal) at Wellington.
