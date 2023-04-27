Australia and the European Union should look to each other in the wake of economic coercion by China, a new Lowy Institute paper says.
Despite being continents apart, the paper, authored by former Foreign Affairs and Trade deputy secretary Justin Brown, urges the two team up to share information and expertise and consider joint statements in response to incidents.
Australia could also look to NATO to build up support for "concrete collective action to deter economic coercion".
The call comes as trade talks between China and Australia resume and restrictions begin to ease.
Mr Brown, a former Australian ambassador to the EU and NATO in Brussels and High Commissioner to Canada, said the trading bloc would likely favour a more incrementalistic approach to China, making Australia a more obvious collaborator over the US.
Economic coercion was singled out as a risk in the publicly-released version of the Defence Strategic Review on Monday, describing the challenge as "encroaching on the ability of countries to exercise their own agency and decide their own destinies".
China remains Australia's largest trading partner, with the relationship worth $300 billion last year, followed by Japan and South Korea.
But Australia and China have been embroiled in a trade dispute since 2020 after relations soured in recent years over the origins of COVID-19 and the banning of Huawei.
Barley exports from Australia have effectively been blocked from entering China since then after they were hit with a tariff of more than 80 per cent.
Some Australian goods, such as coal and lobster, have began entering China this year after sanctions began to ease.
DFAT secretary Jan Adams held discussions in Canberra with China's Executive Vice Foreign Affairs Minister Ma Zhaoxu earlier this month during his visit to Australia.
The meeting followed a pause in the federal government's World Trade Organisation case against Beijing for imposing hefty tariffs on barley.
- with AAP
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
