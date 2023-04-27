The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra traffic: Majura Parkway, Horse Park Drive, Barton Highway traffic cleared

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated April 28 2023 - 9:01am, first published 7:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Early-morning crashes slowed traffic along the Majura Parkway and Horse Park Drive as well as the Barton Highway on Friday morning, but have since been cleared.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.