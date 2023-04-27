Early-morning crashes slowed traffic along the Majura Parkway and Horse Park Drive as well as the Barton Highway on Friday morning, but have since been cleared.
A crash one kilometre south of the Federal Highway on the Majura Parkway slowed traffic heading southbound from Well Station Drive to, and along, the Federal Highway.
The roads have returned to normal and drivers are no longer advised to avoid the area.
Traffic heading both north and south on the Barton Highway was also being impacted by another incident on Friday morning, but Traffic NSW reports all lanes are now open again.
The incident occurred near Brairwood Lane and northbound traffic heading towards Yass was affected.
Traffic on the Barton Highway has resumed as normal.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
