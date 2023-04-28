Blue music lights up the Canberra Symphony soundscape

Choosing two new works in the latest Canberra Symphony Orchestra performance was a strong statement of intent by its newish Chief Conductor and Artistic Director, Jessica Cottis.
Both works worked.
Kinds of Blue was an orchestral rumination on the colour blue. The work commissioned for the premiere at the ANU's Llewellyn Hall echoed some jazz themes but also reflected composer Miriama Young's reflections on the colour.
Combinations of instruments conveyed different shades and emotions.
Beyond the ridge, the ranges far was a sort of mini-concerto for cello and orchestra. Soloist Patrick Suthers (whose day job is in public service) brought out the full mellifluous sonorities of the instrument with skill and feeling.
By the way, because he has a day job, don't imagine that he plays like an amateur. His playing would please any audience and any conductor. If he gives up the day job, there's a future with the bow.
The second new work, Beyond the ridge, the ranges far, was inspired by the Brindabellas. It was commissioned from Australian composer Harry Sdraulig by two Canberran music-lovers, Gisela Pullen and Karl Gordon.
He met them and was inspired by them and their love of walking the mountains.
"I wanted to capture, in music, that feeling you might get when gazing upon a mountain range. That sense of being awed by the natural beauty around you, but also feeling a sense of smallness about your place in the world," the composer told Limelight magazine.
Which is exactly what the piece did.
There was a poignancy to the performance in that Gisela had died of cancer by the time the work she had instigated got its first performance.
The notional theme of the whole concert was "Electric Blue" (though, in truth, it seemed just a way of hanging disparate works together).
The first half featured the Sdraulig work and then the Scriabin piano concerto with the young Australian virtuoso Sine Winter as soloist.
Scriabin, apparently, was a synesthete (he could associate sounds with particular colours - Jessica Cottis is also one). Scriabin associated the key of the concerto (F sharp major) with the colour blue.
Either way, it is a beautiful piece, presented brilliantly with verve and skill by the orchestra, soloist and conductor.
As was the program's blockbuster: Rimsky-Korsakov's dazzling Scheherazade.
The Russian composer was also a synesthete. He experienced the E major of the work as a dark blue - the dark blue of the sea which is one of the themes of the rollicking wave-dashing score (pirates feature!).
But the nice - and encouraging - thing about the concert was that the two new works stood their ground against the late 19th century classics.
If your heart sinks at the thought of new compositions dutifully played, don't let it. The CSO and Jessica Cottis have good taste and know how to spot what works - and how to make it work on stage.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
