National cabinet: federal government commits $2.2 billion to 'strengthen Medicare', housing ministers tasked with rental rights fix

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 28 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:06pm
Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese. Picture by Keegan Carroll
National cabinet has endorsed a $2.2 billion federal package to "strengthen Medicare", including improving access to primary care, while housing ministers are being tasked with starting reforms to strengthen renters' rights across the country.

