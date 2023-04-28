National cabinet has endorsed a $2.2 billion federal package to "strengthen Medicare", including improving access to primary care, while housing ministers are being tasked with starting reforms to strengthen renters' rights across the country.
In the meeting in Brisbane, held less than two weeks out from the federal budget, federal, state and territory leaders also discussed the future of the National Disability Insurance Scheme, with the federal government committing $720 million in the budget for a NDIS Financial Sustainability Framework to lift NDIS capability, capacity and systems.
"We know that the trajectory of NDIS expenditure is just not sustainable into the future," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters in Sydney.
But the first ministers confirmed health and housing were the main national cabinet priorities for the remainder of the year.
Mr Albanese outlined a $2.2 billion package to 'strengthen Medicare" by financially supporting workforces such as paramedics, nurses and pharmacists, expanding the nursing workforce, improving access to and delivery of after-hours primary care.
A new MyMedicare patient ID registration system is to be introduced for diagnosis and payments, and there will be flexible funding for multi-disciplinary team-based models to improve quality of care and a greater investment in digital health.
"There's not a single solution," Mr Albanese said.
"There are a range of reforms, six of which substantial new reforms, new commitment from the Commonwealth with real dollars over the forward estimates in order to make a difference, but in addition to that, we agreed to continue to work on this."
"This has been a decade of neglect prior to the election of my government."
Tasmania Premier Jeremy Rockcliff was the only Liberal leader in the room following the recent election of NSW Labor Premier Chris Minns.
Housing ministers from each state and territory are being tasked with developing a proposal for national cabinet to strengthen renters' rights across the country. As well, within the next six months, planning ministers will work with the Australian Local Government Association to develop national cabinet proposals to increase housing supply and affordability.
"State and territory governments have a range of measures in place. We want to make sure we look at best practice and that we strengthen the rights of renters," the Prime Minister said.
"What will occur over the coming months is looking at the different programs that are in place. Some of those are around the frequency of any rent increase that can occur in at least one jurisdiction's case. It's also over the amount that can occur of any increase. So I doubt whether you'll have a completely uniform system coming out."
The new focus on the rental crisis comes after the Greens flagged they will continue to dig in on opposition to the government's $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund bill, insisting they want the federal government to push the states to create a national rent freeze.
The new national Migration Strategy to overhaul a "broken" system, unveiled on Thursday, was discussed with Mr Albanese stating the commonwealth will ensure states and territories have a greater contribution to Australia's migration settings to meet local needs.
There will be a special meeting of national cabinet on health in the fourth quarter of this year.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
