The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Want to take a selfie with the famous Budget Tree? This tour lets you

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
April 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The famous Budget Tree. Picture by 5 Foot Photography
The famous Budget Tree. Picture by 5 Foot Photography

Tours of the courtyards of Parliament House, now bursting with autumn colour, will be held right before the federal budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.